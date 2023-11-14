AdvisorShares Investments LLC Purchases Shares of 20,538 Sinclair, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBGI)

AdvisorShares Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sinclair, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBGI – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 20,538 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $284,000.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its position in Sinclair by 54.9% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 24,420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $684,000 after purchasing an additional 8,654 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Sinclair by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,945,312 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,548,000 after buying an additional 38,631 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its holdings in shares of Sinclair by 18.4% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 5,068 shares of the company’s stock valued at $150,000 after buying an additional 787 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in Sinclair by 273.2% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 314,516 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,812,000 after acquiring an additional 230,233 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. purchased a new position in Sinclair in the 1st quarter worth approximately $216,000. 86.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Sinclair news, Director Howard E. Friedman purchased 12,053 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 10th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $9.71 per share, with a total value of $117,034.63. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 55,371 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $537,652.41. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 41.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities reduced their target price on shares of Sinclair from $18.60 to $13.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 5th. StockNews.com started coverage on Sinclair in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 price target on shares of Sinclair in a research note on Wednesday, August 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on Sinclair from $18.00 to $17.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 15th. Finally, Guggenheim decreased their price target on shares of Sinclair from $30.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.75.

NASDAQ SBGI opened at $13.01 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $11.25 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.35. Sinclair, Inc. has a 52 week low of $9.39 and a 52 week high of $22.41. The stock has a market cap of $825.09 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a current ratio of 2.33, a quick ratio of 2.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.10.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Investors of record on Friday, December 1st will be issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.69%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 30th. Sinclair’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 76.34%.

Sinclair, Inc, a media company, focuses on providing content on local television stations and digital platforms. The company distributes its content through broadcast platforms and third-party platforms that consist of programming provided by third-party networks and syndicators, local news, other original programming, and college sports.

