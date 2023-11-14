AdvisorShares Investments LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in Monarch Casino & Resort, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCRI)

AdvisorShares Investments LLC cut its holdings in Monarch Casino & Resort, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCRI – Free Report) by 85.8% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,082 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,548 shares during the quarter. AdvisorShares Investments LLC’s holdings in Monarch Casino & Resort were worth $76,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of MCRI. State of Wyoming purchased a new position in shares of Monarch Casino & Resort in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in shares of Monarch Casino & Resort by 214.2% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,458 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,000 after buying an additional 994 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in shares of Monarch Casino & Resort by 58.3% during the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 1,830 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,000 after buying an additional 674 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of Monarch Casino & Resort by 30.0% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,593 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,000 after acquiring an additional 368 shares during the period. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in Monarch Casino & Resort by 190.5% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,167 shares of the company’s stock worth $189,000 after acquiring an additional 1,421 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.92% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on Monarch Casino & Resort from $91.00 to $83.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. StockNews.com lowered Monarch Casino & Resort from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. Finally, Truist Financial downgraded shares of Monarch Casino & Resort from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $90.00 to $65.00 in a report on Thursday, October 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $76.33.

Monarch Casino & Resort Stock Performance

NASDAQ MCRI opened at $62.02 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.06 and a beta of 1.64. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $62.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $66.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 0.54. Monarch Casino & Resort, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $56.25 and a fifty-two week high of $85.67.

Monarch Casino & Resort (NASDAQ:MCRI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 18th. The company reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.46 by ($0.08). Monarch Casino & Resort had a return on equity of 18.03% and a net margin of 17.55%. The company had revenue of $132.97 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $135.27 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that Monarch Casino & Resort, Inc. will post 4.34 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Monarch Casino & Resort

In related news, President Bob Farahi sold 905 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.09, for a total value of $61,621.45. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 997,695 shares in the company, valued at approximately $67,933,052.55. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders have sold 35,104 shares of company stock valued at $2,353,443 in the last 90 days. 24.56% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Monarch Casino & Resort Profile

Monarch Casino & Resort, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates the Atlantis Casino Resort Spa, a hotel and casino in Reno, Nevada. It also owns and operates the Monarch Casino Resort Spa Black Hawk in Black Hawk, Colorado. The company was founded in 1972 and is based in Reno, Nevada.

