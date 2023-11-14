AGF Management Ltd. Acquires 374,232 Shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited (NASDAQ:MLCO)

AGF Management Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited (NASDAQ:MLCO – Free Report) by 22.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,026,109 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 374,232 shares during the period. AGF Management Ltd. owned 0.46% of Melco Resorts & Entertainment worth $24,739,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. boosted its holdings in Melco Resorts & Entertainment by 26.1% during the second quarter. Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. now owns 10,601,596 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,445,000 after buying an additional 2,194,015 shares during the last quarter. Capstone Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Melco Resorts & Entertainment during the first quarter valued at approximately $228,000. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. increased its stake in Melco Resorts & Entertainment by 124.0% in the first quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 49,135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $625,000 after purchasing an additional 27,195 shares in the last quarter. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. bought a new stake in Melco Resorts & Entertainment in the first quarter valued at approximately $210,000. Finally, Tobam acquired a new stake in Melco Resorts & Entertainment in the first quarter worth $126,000. 39.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Melco Resorts & Entertainment Stock Performance

Shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment stock opened at $6.89 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $9.03 and its 200-day moving average is $11.06. Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited has a one year low of $6.55 and a one year high of $14.45.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Melco Resorts & Entertainment ( NASDAQ:MLCO Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.03 billion. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 320.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.52) EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited will post -0.26 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on MLCO shares. Macquarie started coverage on shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment in a report on Tuesday, July 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $16.30 price target for the company. StockNews.com cut Melco Resorts & Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, September 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.83.

About Melco Resorts & Entertainment

Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited, through its subsidiaries, develops, owns, and operates casino gaming and entertainment casino resort facilities in Asia. It owns and operates City of Dreams, an integrated casino resort that has 500 gaming tables and 800 gaming machines; approximately 1,400 hotel rooms and suites; a wet stage performance theater with approximately 2,000 seats; approximately 30 restaurants and bars, and 150 retail outlets; and recreation and leisure facilities, including health and fitness clubs, swimming pools, spa and salons, and banquet and meeting facilities.

