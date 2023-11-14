AGF Management Ltd. Acquires 6,000 Shares of WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:WSC)

AGF Management Ltd. grew its stake in WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:WSC – Free Report) by 1.7% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 366,187 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,000 shares during the period. AGF Management Ltd.’s holdings in WillScot Mobile Mini were worth $17,500,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of WillScot Mobile Mini in the second quarter worth about $35,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in WillScot Mobile Mini in the 1st quarter worth approximately $46,000. Fred Alger Management LLC purchased a new stake in WillScot Mobile Mini during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of WillScot Mobile Mini during the first quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of WillScot Mobile Mini by 59.0% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 2,511 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,000 after buying an additional 932 shares in the last quarter. 95.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

WillScot Mobile Mini Stock Performance

WillScot Mobile Mini stock opened at $37.00 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $40.36 and its 200-day moving average price is $43.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.64. The company has a market cap of $7.09 billion, a PE ratio of 16.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.50. WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. has a twelve month low of $34.40 and a twelve month high of $53.46.

Insider Activity

WillScot Mobile Mini ( NASDAQ:WSC Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $604.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $612.46 million. WillScot Mobile Mini had a return on equity of 24.12% and a net margin of 20.34%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.39 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. will post 1.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Bradley Lee Soultz purchased 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 17th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $40.71 per share, for a total transaction of $203,550.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at $407,100. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of WillScot Mobile Mini in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $52.00 price target on the stock. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $55.50.

About WillScot Mobile Mini

WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. provides work space and portable storage solutions in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. It operates in two segments, Modular Solutions and Storage Solutions. The company leases modular space and portable storage units to customers in the commercial and industrial, construction, retail and wholesale trade, education, energy and natural resources, government, institutions, healthcare, and other end markets.

