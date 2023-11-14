AGF Management Ltd. Buys 1,968 Shares of Stantec Inc. (NYSE:STN)

AGF Management Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Stantec Inc. (NYSE:STN – Free Report) (TSE:STN) by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 668,309 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,968 shares during the quarter. AGF Management Ltd. owned 0.60% of Stantec worth $43,632,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lombard Odier Asset Management Europe Ltd raised its position in Stantec by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. Lombard Odier Asset Management Europe Ltd now owns 6,075 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $394,000 after purchasing an additional 278 shares in the last quarter. Addison Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Stantec by 11.2% in the 2nd quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 3,229 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $211,000 after purchasing an additional 326 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in shares of Stantec by 144.4% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 765 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 452 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its holdings in shares of Stantec by 18.0% during the 2nd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 3,198 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $209,000 after purchasing an additional 488 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its position in Stantec by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 102,984 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $6,015,000 after purchasing an additional 494 shares during the period. 58.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Stantec Price Performance

STN opened at $70.32 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 1.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.80 billion, a PE ratio of 31.82 and a beta of 0.99. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $64.58 and its 200-day moving average price is $64.02. Stantec Inc. has a 52-week low of $46.35 and a 52-week high of $71.29.

Stantec Cuts Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 29th will be given a dividend of $0.141 per share. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.80%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 28th. Stantec’s payout ratio is currently 26.24%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on STN. Atb Cap Markets raised Stantec from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Sunday. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Stantec in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group cut shares of Stantec from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 10th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Stantec from $98.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $82.75.

Stantec Profile

Stantec Inc provides e professional services in the areas of infrastructure and facilities to the public and private sectors clients in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company provides consulting services in engineering, architecture, interior design, landscape architecture, surveying, environmental sciences, project management, and project economics.

