AGF Management Ltd. Buys 3,000 Shares of Lattice Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:LSCC)

AGF Management Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Lattice Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:LSCC – Free Report) by 2.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 153,100 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 3,000 shares during the quarter. AGF Management Ltd. owned approximately 0.11% of Lattice Semiconductor worth $14,708,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Lattice Semiconductor by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,796,609 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $678,932,000 after acquiring an additional 451,263 shares during the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its stake in shares of Lattice Semiconductor by 85,429.7% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 13,318,683 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,279,526,000 after buying an additional 13,303,111 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its holdings in Lattice Semiconductor by 41.9% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,476,087 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,000,466,000 after buying an additional 3,095,892 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in Lattice Semiconductor by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,824,637 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $294,062,000 after buying an additional 145,678 shares during the period. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. grew its holdings in Lattice Semiconductor by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,692,913 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $257,173,000 after acquiring an additional 97,035 shares during the last quarter. 98.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Lattice Semiconductor Price Performance

Shares of Lattice Semiconductor stock opened at $54.86 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $77.30 and a 200 day simple moving average of $84.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.33, a PEG ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 1.27. Lattice Semiconductor Co. has a one year low of $51.96 and a one year high of $98.30.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Bank of America dropped their price target on shares of Lattice Semiconductor from $95.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. Needham & Company LLC cut their target price on Lattice Semiconductor from $90.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Lattice Semiconductor from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st. StockNews.com started coverage on Lattice Semiconductor in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, KeyCorp reduced their target price on Lattice Semiconductor from $110.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $87.67.

Insider Activity

In other Lattice Semiconductor news, CEO James Robert Anderson sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.96, for a total transaction of $3,518,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 788,847 shares in the company, valued at approximately $69,386,982.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Lattice Semiconductor news, CEO James Robert Anderson sold 40,000 shares of Lattice Semiconductor stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.96, for a total transaction of $3,518,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 788,847 shares in the company, valued at approximately $69,386,982.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Glenn O’rourke sold 1,869 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.07, for a total value of $162,733.83. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 2,597 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $226,120.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 168,321 shares of company stock worth $13,733,250 over the last quarter. 1.25% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Lattice Semiconductor

(Free Report)

Lattice Semiconductor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops and sells semiconductor products in Asia, Europe, and the Americas. The company offers field programmable gate arrays that consist of four product families, including the Certus and ECP, Mach, iCE40, and CrossLink. It also provides video connectivity application specific standard products.

