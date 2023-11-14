AGF Management Ltd. Grows Stock Position in Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC)

AGF Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC – Free Report) by 2.7% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 262,100 shares of the food distribution company’s stock after buying an additional 7,000 shares during the period. AGF Management Ltd.’s holdings in Performance Food Group were worth $15,789,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its holdings in shares of Performance Food Group by 130.0% during the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 460 shares of the food distribution company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 260 shares during the period. Sageworth Trust Co acquired a new position in Performance Food Group during the first quarter worth approximately $38,000. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Performance Food Group during the second quarter worth approximately $43,000. Twin Tree Management LP purchased a new position in Performance Food Group during the first quarter worth approximately $44,000. Finally, Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new position in shares of Performance Food Group in the 4th quarter valued at $46,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.64% of the company’s stock.

Performance Food Group Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:PFGC opened at $60.99 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $9.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a 50 day moving average of $58.10 and a two-hundred day moving average of $58.94. Performance Food Group has a 52-week low of $52.32 and a 52-week high of $64.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10.

Insider Transactions at Performance Food Group

Performance Food Group ( NYSE:PFGC Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The food distribution company reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by $0.04. Performance Food Group had a net margin of 0.73% and a return on equity of 16.86%. The business had revenue of $14.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.99 billion. As a group, analysts forecast that Performance Food Group will post 4.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Patrick T. Hagerty sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.85, for a total transaction of $123,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 159,035 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,836,314.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 6,000 shares of company stock valued at $353,400. 2.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently commented on PFGC shares. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Performance Food Group from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 9th. Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and set a $75.00 price target on shares of Performance Food Group in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. UBS Group raised their price objective on Performance Food Group from $76.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 17th. Barclays reduced their price objective on Performance Food Group from $76.00 to $66.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 23rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of Performance Food Group in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $80.00 target price for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Performance Food Group currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $75.00.

Performance Food Group Company Profile

Performance Food Group Company, through its subsidiaries, markets and distributes food and food-related products in the United States. It operates through three segments: Foodservice, Vistar, and Convenience. The company offers a range of frozen foods, groceries, candy, snacks, beverages, cigarettes, and other tobacco products; beef, pork, poultry, and seafood; and health and beauty care products.

