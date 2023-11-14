AGF Management Ltd. Has $11.87 Million Position in Graphic Packaging Holding (NYSE:GPK)

AGF Management Ltd. increased its stake in Graphic Packaging Holding (NYSE:GPK – Free Report) by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 494,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,000 shares during the period. AGF Management Ltd.’s holdings in Graphic Packaging were worth $11,871,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Graphic Packaging by 369.6% in the first quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,174 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 924 shares during the last quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Graphic Packaging during the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Graphic Packaging in the 1st quarter valued at $39,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Graphic Packaging during the 1st quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, BOKF NA bought a new position in Graphic Packaging in the first quarter valued at approximately $48,000. 99.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Graphic Packaging alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently commented on GPK shares. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Graphic Packaging in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Bank of America upgraded shares of Graphic Packaging from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Graphic Packaging from $29.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. Raymond James restated a “strong-buy” rating and issued a $30.00 price objective on shares of Graphic Packaging in a report on Friday, October 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered Graphic Packaging from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $26.00 to $19.00 in a report on Thursday, October 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.00.

Graphic Packaging Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE GPK opened at $21.33 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 0.46. The firm has a market cap of $6.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.65, a P/E/G ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 0.89. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $21.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $23.34. Graphic Packaging Holding has a one year low of $20.07 and a one year high of $27.56.

Graphic Packaging (NYSE:GPK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The industrial products company reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $2.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.47 billion. Graphic Packaging had a net margin of 7.14% and a return on equity of 35.97%. Graphic Packaging’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.67 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Graphic Packaging Holding will post 2.85 EPS for the current year.

Graphic Packaging Company Profile

(Free Report)

Graphic Packaging Holding Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides fiber-based packaging solutions to food, beverage, foodservice, and other consumer products companies. It operates through three segments: Paperboard Mills, Americas Paperboard Packaging, and Europe Paperboard Packaging. The company offers coated unbleached kraft (CUK), coated recycled paperboard (CRB), and solid bleached sulfate paperboard (SBS) to various paperboard packaging converters and brokers; and paperboard packaging products, such as folding cartons, cups, lids, and food containers primarily to consumer packaged goods, quick-service restaurants, and foodservice companies; and barrier packaging products that protect against moisture, hot and cold temperature, grease, oil, oxygen, sunlight, insects, and other potential product-damaging factors.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GPK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Graphic Packaging Holding (NYSE:GPK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Graphic Packaging Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Graphic Packaging and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.