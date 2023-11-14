AGF Management Ltd. Has $13.22 Million Position in Magna International Inc. (NYSE:MGA)

AGF Management Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Magna International Inc. (NYSE:MGA – Free Report) (TSE:MG) by 25.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 234,142 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 47,337 shares during the period. AGF Management Ltd. owned approximately 0.08% of Magna International worth $13,219,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Park Place Capital Corp increased its position in shares of Magna International by 4.3% during the first quarter. Park Place Capital Corp now owns 5,209 shares of the company’s stock valued at $279,000 after purchasing an additional 216 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its stake in shares of Magna International by 96.1% in the 1st quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 706 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 346 shares in the last quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Magna International by 664.3% during the 1st quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 535 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 465 shares in the last quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC bought a new stake in Magna International in the second quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Magna International by 131.6% in the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 880 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.21% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have weighed in on MGA. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Magna International from $61.00 to $58.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. Scotiabank boosted their price target on Magna International from $61.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 6th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Magna International from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Magna International from $59.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 6th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Magna International in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $66.29.

Magna International Stock Performance

Magna International stock opened at $52.49 on Tuesday. Magna International Inc. has a 1 year low of $46.71 and a 1 year high of $68.92. The company’s 50-day moving average is $53.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $55.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The company has a market cap of $15.03 billion, a PE ratio of 14.54, a PEG ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 1.69.

Magna International (NYSE:MGA – Get Free Report) (TSE:MG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 3rd. The company reported $1.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $10.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.43 billion. Magna International had a net margin of 2.47% and a return on equity of 12.36%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.07 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Magna International Inc. will post 5.41 earnings per share for the current year.

Magna International Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 17th will be paid a $0.46 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 16th. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.51%. Magna International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.97%.

About Magna International

Magna International Inc designs, engineers, and manufactures components, assemblies, systems, subsystems, and modules for original equipment manufacturers of vehicles and light trucks worldwide. It operates through four segments: Body Exteriors & Structures, Power & Vision, Seating Systems, and Complete Vehicles.

