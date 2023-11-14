AGF Management Ltd. Increases Holdings in Brookfield Asset Management Ltd. (NYSE:BAM)

AGF Management Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Brookfield Asset Management Ltd. (NYSE:BAM – Free Report) (TSE:BAM.A) by 44.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,269,690 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 392,379 shares during the period. AGF Management Ltd.’s holdings in Brookfield Asset Management were worth $41,443,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in shares of Brookfield Asset Management by 288.8% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 762 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 566 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in Brookfield Asset Management by 107.9% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,021 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 530 shares during the last quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC purchased a new stake in shares of Brookfield Asset Management in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Credit Agricole S A acquired a new stake in shares of Brookfield Asset Management during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $46,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in shares of Brookfield Asset Management by 35.5% during the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,057 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 277 shares during the period. 61.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:BAM opened at $31.20 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.88 billion and a PE ratio of 25.79. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $32.48 and its 200 day moving average price is $32.63. Brookfield Asset Management Ltd. has a 12 month low of $26.76 and a 12 month high of $36.50.

Brookfield Asset Management ( NYSE:BAM Get Free Report ) (TSE:BAM.A) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 6th. The financial services provider reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $893.00 million during the quarter. Brookfield Asset Management had a return on equity of 91.07% and a net margin of 51.79%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Brookfield Asset Management Ltd. will post 1.36 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 29th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.10%. Brookfield Asset Management’s dividend payout ratio is currently 105.79%.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on Brookfield Asset Management from $35.00 to $34.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Brookfield Asset Management from $45.00 to $41.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 24th. Bank of America reduced their price objective on shares of Brookfield Asset Management from $42.00 to $37.00 in a report on Friday, October 6th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Brookfield Asset Management in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Scotiabank reduced their price target on shares of Brookfield Asset Management from $37.50 to $36.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $37.32.

Brookfield Asset Management Ltd. provides alternative asset management services. Its renewable power and transition business includes the ownership, operation, and development of hydroelectric, wind, solar, and energy transition power generating assets. The company's infrastructure business engages in the ownership, operation, and development of utilities, transport, midstream, data and sustainable resource assets.

