AGF Management Ltd. Lowers Stock Holdings in Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM)

AGF Management Ltd. reduced its position in Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM – Free Report) by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 977,795 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 26,382 shares during the quarter. AGF Management Ltd. owned approximately 0.34% of Iron Mountain worth $55,558,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of Iron Mountain by 4.0% during the second quarter. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC now owns 4,354 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $247,000 after buying an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New Hampshire increased its holdings in Iron Mountain by 43.8% in the second quarter. Bank of New Hampshire now owns 575 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Armor Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Iron Mountain by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Armor Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,996 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $568,000 after buying an additional 186 shares during the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. boosted its position in shares of Iron Mountain by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 4,820 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $255,000 after acquiring an additional 187 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cresset Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Iron Mountain by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 16,001 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $855,000 after acquiring an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. 76.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Iron Mountain Price Performance

Shares of IRM opened at $59.10 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $17.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 0.90. Iron Mountain Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $48.92 and a fifty-two week high of $64.48. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $60.46 and a 200-day simple moving average of $58.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.97, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.81.

Iron Mountain Dividend Announcement

Insider Transactions at Iron Mountain

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 15th will be issued a $0.65 dividend. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.40%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 14th. Iron Mountain’s payout ratio is currently 273.69%.

In other Iron Mountain news, CEO William L. Meaney sold 10,507 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.08, for a total value of $620,753.56. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 295,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,467,002. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CEO William L. Meaney sold 10,507 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.08, for a total value of $620,753.56. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 295,650 shares in the company, valued at $17,467,002. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO John Tomovcsik sold 41,859 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.97, for a total value of $2,635,861.23. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 20,455 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,288,051.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 66,873 shares of company stock worth $4,098,639 over the last 90 days. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have commented on IRM shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Iron Mountain in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Iron Mountain from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $58.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Monday, August 21st. UBS Group began coverage on Iron Mountain in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. They set a “sell” rating and a $44.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on Iron Mountain from $64.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $61.40.

Iron Mountain Profile

Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE: IRM) is a global leader in information management, innovative storage, data center infrastructure, and asset lifecycle management. Founded in 1951 and trusted by more than 225,000 customers worldwide, Iron Mountain serves to protect and elevate the power of our customers' work.

