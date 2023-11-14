AGF Management Ltd. Makes New Investment in Bentley Systems, Incorporated (NASDAQ:BSY)

AGF Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Bentley Systems, Incorporated (NASDAQ:BSY – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 346,812 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,808,000. AGF Management Ltd. owned 0.12% of Bentley Systems at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in BSY. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Bentley Systems in the first quarter valued at $241,000. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in Bentley Systems by 250.8% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,806 shares of the company’s stock valued at $213,000 after acquiring an additional 3,436 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Bentley Systems by 96.7% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 10,401 shares of the company’s stock valued at $459,000 after purchasing an additional 5,114 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in Bentley Systems by 31.2% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 71,746 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,170,000 after purchasing an additional 17,080 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Bentley Systems by 315.6% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,226 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 931 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 44.16% of the company’s stock.

Bentley Systems Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ BSY opened at $51.61 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.28, a current ratio of 0.55 and a quick ratio of 0.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.68 billion, a PE ratio of 97.38, a P/E/G ratio of 6.20 and a beta of 1.18. Bentley Systems, Incorporated has a one year low of $33.75 and a one year high of $55.37. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $50.20 and its 200-day moving average price is $49.86.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on BSY shares. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Bentley Systems from $59.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Bentley Systems from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $60.00 price objective on shares of Bentley Systems in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. Mizuho boosted their target price on Bentley Systems from $51.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Monday, July 17th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $47.00 price target on shares of Bentley Systems in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $56.00.

Insider Activity at Bentley Systems

In other news, insider Michael M. Campbell sold 14,934 shares of Bentley Systems stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.81, for a total value of $743,862.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 70,063 shares in the company, valued at $3,489,838.03. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Bentley Systems news, CEO Gregory S. Bentley sold 67,313 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.45, for a total value of $3,261,314.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 7,526,387 shares in the company, valued at approximately $364,653,450.15. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Michael M. Campbell sold 14,934 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.81, for a total value of $743,862.54. Following the sale, the insider now owns 70,063 shares in the company, valued at $3,489,838.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 215,086 shares of company stock worth $10,592,409. Company insiders own 22.53% of the company’s stock.

Bentley Systems Company Profile

Bentley Systems, Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, provides infrastructure engineering software solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company offers open modeling and open simulation applications for infrastructure design integration, which include MicroStation, OpenRoads, OpenRail, OpenPlant, OpenBuildings, OpenBridge, OpenSite, OpenFlows, STAAD and RAM, SACS, MOSES, AutoPIPE, SITEOPS, CUBE, DYNAMEQ, EMME, and LEGION; and geoprofessional applications for modeling and simulation of near and deep subsurface conditions, including Leapfrog, AGS Workbench, GeoStudio, Imago, MX Deposit, Oasis montaj, PLAXIS, and OpenGround.

