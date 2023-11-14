AGF Management Ltd. Purchases 16,141 Shares of Tetra Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEK)

AGF Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in Tetra Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEK – Free Report) by 6.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 274,905 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,141 shares during the period. AGF Management Ltd. owned about 0.52% of Tetra Tech worth $45,013,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in TTEK. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its stake in Tetra Tech by 98,060.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 5,398,832 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $884,005,000 after purchasing an additional 5,393,332 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Tetra Tech during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $132,468,000. Sarasin & Partners LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Tetra Tech by 269.9% in the second quarter. Sarasin & Partners LLP now owns 917,114 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $150,168,000 after buying an additional 669,165 shares in the last quarter. CI Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Tetra Tech during the fourth quarter worth $72,092,000. Finally, FIL Ltd grew its stake in Tetra Tech by 54.1% during the first quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 876,726 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $128,800,000 after acquiring an additional 307,835 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.95% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Tetra Tech in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. KeyCorp increased their price target on Tetra Tech from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 11th. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on Tetra Tech in a research note on Monday, August 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $181.00 price objective on the stock. William Blair started coverage on Tetra Tech in a research report on Wednesday, September 13th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Maxim Group upped their price target on shares of Tetra Tech from $200.00 to $215.00 in a research note on Friday, August 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $192.00.

NASDAQ TTEK opened at $154.14 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $155.11 and its 200-day moving average price is $156.57. Tetra Tech, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $131.19 and a fifty-two week high of $173.27. The company has a market cap of $8.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.28 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.17.

Tetra Tech, Inc provides consulting and engineering services worldwide. The company operates through two segments Government Services Group (GSG) and Commercial/International Services Group (CIG). The GSG segment offers early data collection and monitoring, data analysis and information management, science and engineering applied research, engineering design, project management, and operations and maintenance services; and climate change and energy management consulting, as well as greenhouse gas inventory assessment, certification, reduction, and management services.

