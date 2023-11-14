AGF Management Ltd. Raises Holdings in Murphy USA Inc. (NYSE:MUSA)

AGF Management Ltd. increased its position in Murphy USA Inc. (NYSE:MUSA – Free Report) by 9.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 160,142 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,349 shares during the period. AGF Management Ltd. owned approximately 0.75% of Murphy USA worth $49,822,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Murphy USA by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,175 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,593,000 after purchasing an additional 307 shares in the last quarter. Xponance Inc. grew its position in shares of Murphy USA by 38.1% during the second quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 4,420 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,375,000 after acquiring an additional 1,219 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC boosted its position in shares of Murphy USA by 1,171.8% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 4,731 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,221,000 after buying an additional 4,359 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management grew its stake in shares of Murphy USA by 2.4% in the first quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 50,264 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $12,971,000 after purchasing an additional 1,160 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC grew its position in Murphy USA by 20.0% in the 2nd quarter. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,014 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $627,000 after buying an additional 336 shares in the last quarter. 83.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Murphy USA alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

MUSA has been the subject of several recent research reports. Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $410.00 target price on shares of Murphy USA in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Murphy USA from $362.00 to $360.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of Murphy USA from $252.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Murphy USA in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Murphy USA from $330.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, September 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $348.00.

Insider Activity at Murphy USA

In other Murphy USA news, CEO R Andrew Clyde sold 18,971 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $314.40, for a total value of $5,964,482.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 226,473 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $71,203,111.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Murphy USA news, Director Robert Madison Murphy sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $366.69, for a total transaction of $11,000,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 412,077 shares in the company, valued at approximately $151,104,515.13. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO R Andrew Clyde sold 18,971 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $314.40, for a total value of $5,964,482.40. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 226,473 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $71,203,111.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 100,115 shares of company stock worth $32,942,868. Insiders own 9.47% of the company’s stock.

Murphy USA Stock Up 2.0 %

NYSE:MUSA opened at $371.19 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12. Murphy USA Inc. has a 12-month low of $231.65 and a 12-month high of $382.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.65 and a beta of 0.75. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $350.81 and its 200-day simple moving average is $316.86.

Murphy USA (NYSE:MUSA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The specialty retailer reported $7.69 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.08 by $1.61. The company had revenue of $5.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.83 billion. Murphy USA had a return on equity of 71.06% and a net margin of 2.40%. Murphy USA’s revenue was down 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $9.28 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Murphy USA Inc. will post 22.8 earnings per share for the current year.

Murphy USA Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 6th will be issued a $0.41 dividend. This is an increase from Murphy USA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.44%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 3rd. Murphy USA’s payout ratio is currently 6.91%.

Murphy USA Profile

(Free Report)

Murphy USA Inc engages in marketing of retail motor fuel products and convenience merchandise. The company operates retail stores under the Murphy USA, Murphy Express, and QuickChek brands. It operates retail gasoline stores principally in the Southeast, Southwest, and Midwest United States. The company was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in El Dorado, Arkansas.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MUSA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Murphy USA Inc. (NYSE:MUSA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Murphy USA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Murphy USA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.