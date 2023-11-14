AGF Management Ltd. Raises Stock Position in Garmin Ltd. (NYSE:GRMN)

AGF Management Ltd. lifted its stake in Garmin Ltd. (NYSE:GRMN – Free Report) by 44.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 214,651 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after buying an additional 66,412 shares during the period. AGF Management Ltd. owned approximately 0.11% of Garmin worth $22,386,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. TD Asset Management Inc increased its position in shares of Garmin by 1.9% during the second quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 60,983 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $6,360,000 after purchasing an additional 1,144 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new position in Garmin during the second quarter worth approximately $1,909,000. Intech Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Garmin by 18.4% in the second quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 21,331 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $2,225,000 after buying an additional 3,313 shares during the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise boosted its holdings in shares of Garmin by 50.5% in the second quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 2,906 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $303,000 after acquiring an additional 975 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its position in shares of Garmin by 2.7% during the second quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 26,689 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $2,783,000 after acquiring an additional 696 shares during the last quarter. 63.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently commented on GRMN. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Garmin in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Tigress Financial reiterated a “strong-buy” rating and set a $165.00 target price on shares of Garmin in a research note on Thursday, August 10th. Barclays boosted their price target on Garmin from $113.00 to $119.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Garmin from $118.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Garmin from $103.00 to $100.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Garmin presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $127.80.

Garmin Stock Performance

Garmin stock opened at $116.48 on Tuesday. Garmin Ltd. has a one year low of $88.40 and a one year high of $116.88. The company has a market cap of $22.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.95 and a beta of 0.90. The business has a fifty day moving average of $106.68 and a two-hundred day moving average of $105.42.

Garmin (NYSE:GRMN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.41 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.12. Garmin had a net margin of 20.60% and a return on equity of 16.00%. The firm had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.21 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.24 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Garmin Ltd. will post 5.28 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Garmin news, insider Cheng-Wei Wang sold 4,794 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.62, for a total transaction of $506,342.28. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 44,808 shares in the company, valued at $4,732,620.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 19.89% of the company’s stock.

Garmin Company Profile

Garmin Ltd. designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes a range of wireless devices in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Australian Continent, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. Its Fitness segment offers running and multi-sport watches; cycling products; activity tracking and smartwatch devices; fitness and cycling accessories.

Featured Articles

