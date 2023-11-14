AGF Management Ltd. Sells 2,166 Shares of American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT)

AGF Management Ltd. lowered its stake in American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT – Free Report) by 2.1% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 100,425 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 2,166 shares during the quarter. AGF Management Ltd.’s holdings in American Tower were worth $19,476,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. MV Capital Management Inc. increased its position in American Tower by 75.3% in the second quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 135 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the period. Riverview Trust Co bought a new position in shares of American Tower in the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Pinnacle Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of American Tower in the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of American Tower during the second quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Sittner & Nelson LLC grew its holdings in shares of American Tower by 151.7% in the 1st quarter. Sittner & Nelson LLC now owns 151 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 91 shares during the period. 89.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. StockNews.com started coverage on American Tower in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Citigroup decreased their price objective on American Tower from $230.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of American Tower from $215.00 to $210.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. Scotiabank started coverage on shares of American Tower in a report on Friday, October 13th. They issued a “sector outperform” rating and a $208.00 price target for the company. Finally, Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of American Tower from $233.00 to $228.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, American Tower currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $228.60.

American Tower Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE AMT opened at $183.62 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.15, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.73. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $171.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $182.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $85.60 billion, a PE ratio of 120.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.63. American Tower Co. has a 52 week low of $154.58 and a 52 week high of $235.57.

American Tower Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 27th. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 11th were paid a $1.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, October 10th. This is a boost from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.57. This represents a $6.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.53%. American Tower’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 423.53%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CFO Rodney M. Smith sold 10,000 shares of American Tower stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.14, for a total value of $1,781,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 50,662 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,024,928.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 10,300 shares of company stock worth $1,830,903. Insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

American Tower Profile

American Tower, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of nearly 225,000 communications sites and a highly interconnected footprint of U.S. data center facilities.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT – Free Report).

