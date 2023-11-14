AGF Management Ltd. Sells 229,146 Shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

AGF Management Ltd. reduced its position in shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Free Report) by 47.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 257,426 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 229,146 shares during the period. AGF Management Ltd.’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $17,796,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley grew its position in CVS Health by 10.9% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 33,576,388 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $3,128,984,000 after purchasing an additional 3,311,928 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of CVS Health by 103,371.0% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 15,547,559 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $1,448,877,000 after acquiring an additional 15,532,533 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in CVS Health during the fourth quarter worth about $1,425,416,000. FMR LLC grew its stake in CVS Health by 31.0% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 13,666,949 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $1,015,591,000 after purchasing an additional 3,237,567 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of CVS Health by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 11,699,284 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $1,184,085,000 after purchasing an additional 134,457 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.99% of the company’s stock.

Get CVS Health alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at CVS Health

In other news, Director Edward J. Ludwig acquired 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 3rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $70.47 per share, with a total value of $140,940.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 20,630 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,453,796.10. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CVS has been the subject of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of CVS Health from $110.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Sanford C. Bernstein dropped their target price on shares of CVS Health from $93.00 to $80.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. Truist Financial reduced their price target on CVS Health from $103.00 to $98.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. StockNews.com cut CVS Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 6th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price target on CVS Health from $85.00 to $82.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 1st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, CVS Health has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $92.59.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on CVS Health

CVS Health Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:CVS opened at $67.79 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $69.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $70.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.64. CVS Health Co. has a 1 year low of $64.41 and a 1 year high of $104.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $87.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.58.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The pharmacy operator reported $2.21 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.13 by $0.08. CVS Health had a return on equity of 15.36% and a net margin of 2.47%. The company had revenue of $89.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $88.29 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.09 EPS. CVS Health’s revenue was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that CVS Health Co. will post 8.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CVS Health Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 1st. Investors of record on Friday, October 20th were given a dividend of $0.605 per share. This represents a $2.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 19th. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio is 36.50%.

CVS Health Profile

(Free Report)

CVS Health Corporation provides health services in the United States. It operates through Health Care Benefits, Pharmacy Services, and Retail/LTC segments. The Health Care Benefits segment offers traditional, voluntary, and consumer-directed health insurance products and related services. It serves employer groups, individuals, college students, part-time and hourly workers, health plans, health care providers, governmental units, government-sponsored plans, labor groups, and expatriates.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CVS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for CVS Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CVS Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.