AGF Management Ltd. Sells 565 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF (NYSEARCA:VPL)

AGF Management Ltd. lowered its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF (NYSEARCA:VPL – Free Report) by 0.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 179,677 shares of the company’s stock after selling 565 shares during the period. AGF Management Ltd. owned about 0.19% of Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF worth $12,527,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Mission Wealth Management LP acquired a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $216,000. Vontobel Holding Ltd. increased its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF by 9.2% during the 2nd quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 18,474 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,288,000 after purchasing an additional 1,558 shares in the last quarter. Evanson Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF by 16.7% during the 2nd quarter. Evanson Asset Management LLC now owns 37,370 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,605,000 after purchasing an additional 5,351 shares during the last quarter. Smithfield Trust Co grew its stake in Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF by 1.9% during the first quarter. Smithfield Trust Co now owns 591,511 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,076,000 after buying an additional 11,179 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BHK Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF by 11.5% during the 1st quarter. BHK Investment Advisors LLC now owns 59,783 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,054,000 after purchasing an additional 6,170 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF alerts:

Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF Stock Performance

Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF stock opened at $67.01 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $67.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $68.71. The firm has a market cap of $6.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.50 and a beta of 0.77. Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF has a 52 week low of $63.44 and a 52 week high of $72.65.

About Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF

Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF, formerly Vanguard MSCI Pacific ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Pacific Stock Index Fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI Pacific Index that consists of common stocks of companies located in Japan, Australia, Hong Kong, New Zealand and Singapore.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.