AGF Management Ltd. Sells 6,656 Shares of Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO)

AGF Management Ltd. trimmed its holdings in Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO – Free Report) by 4.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 139,586 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 6,656 shares during the period. AGF Management Ltd.’s holdings in Valero Energy were worth $16,373,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sageworth Trust Co lifted its stake in Valero Energy by 716.7% in the first quarter. Sageworth Trust Co now owns 196 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. Live Oak Investment Partners bought a new stake in Valero Energy in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its stake in Valero Energy by 110.8% in the 2nd quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 215 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the period. McIlrath & Eck LLC increased its holdings in Valero Energy by 217.6% during the 1st quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 216 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quarry LP raised its stake in shares of Valero Energy by 1,676.9% in the 1st quarter. Quarry LP now owns 231 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 218 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.07% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on VLO shares. Bank of America increased their price objective on Valero Energy from $152.00 to $161.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, September 18th. Mizuho cut their price objective on shares of Valero Energy from $174.00 to $159.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 6th. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating and set a $160.00 target price on shares of Valero Energy in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of Valero Energy from $113.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, September 1st. Finally, Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. cut Valero Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $150.00 to $130.00 in a report on Monday, October 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $153.64.

VLO stock opened at $124.35 on Tuesday. Valero Energy Co. has a one year low of $104.18 and a one year high of $152.20. The stock has a market cap of $42.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $133.46 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $123.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 1.08.

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The oil and gas company reported $7.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.36 by $0.13. Valero Energy had a net margin of 7.11% and a return on equity of 39.97%. The firm had revenue of $38.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $38.46 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $7.14 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Valero Energy Co. will post 24.91 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 17th will be issued a $1.02 dividend. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.28%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 16th. Valero Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 13.91%.

Valero Energy Corporation manufactures, markets, and sells transportation fuels and petrochemical products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, Latin America, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Refining, Renewable Diesel, and Ethanol. The company produces California Reformulated Gasoline Blendstock for Oxygenate Blending and Conventional Blendstock for Oxygenate Blending gasolines, CARB diesel, diesel, jet fuel, and asphalt; aromatics; and sulfur crude oils.

