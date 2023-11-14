AGF Management Ltd. Sells 95,123 Shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

AGF Management Ltd. reduced its position in shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Free Report) by 38.8% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 149,786 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 95,123 shares during the quarter. AGF Management Ltd.’s holdings in Danaher were worth $35,949,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. IPG Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Danaher in the second quarter worth approximately $494,000. Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc. lifted its position in Danaher by 4.2% during the second quarter. Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc. now owns 32,643 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $7,834,000 after purchasing an additional 1,329 shares in the last quarter. Cumberland Partners Ltd increased its position in Danaher by 1.1% in the second quarter. Cumberland Partners Ltd now owns 13,639 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $3,273,000 after buying an additional 152 shares in the last quarter. Roundview Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Danaher by 24.0% during the 2nd quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 35,360 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $8,486,000 after buying an additional 6,841 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Highland Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Danaher in the 2nd quarter worth $3,690,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.71% of the company’s stock.
Danaher Stock Performance
Shares of Danaher stock opened at $195.94 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.26, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $221.78 and its 200-day moving average price is $235.70. The firm has a market cap of $144.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.71, a P/E/G ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 0.81. Danaher Co. has a 12 month low of $182.09 and a 12 month high of $281.54.
Danaher Announces Dividend
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 12th were issued a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.55%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, October 11th. Danaher’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.62%.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Several research firms recently issued reports on DHR. KeyCorp cut their target price on Danaher from $300.00 to $260.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Danaher in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Danaher from $290.00 to $215.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Citigroup cut their target price on Danaher from $265.92 to $240.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of Danaher from $250.00 to $240.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $257.73.
Insider Transactions at Danaher
In other Danaher news, SVP Jose-Carlos Gutierrez-Ramos sold 590 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.54, for a total value of $147,818.60. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 6,939 shares in the company, valued at $1,738,497.06. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 11.10% of the company’s stock.
Danaher Company Profile
Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The Biotechnology segments offers bioprocess technologies, consumables, and services; lab filtration, separation, and purification; lab-scale protein purification and analytical tools; reagents, membranes and services; and healthcare filtration solutions.
