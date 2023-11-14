AGF Management Ltd. Sells 95,123 Shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

AGF Management Ltd. reduced its position in shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Free Report) by 38.8% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 149,786 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 95,123 shares during the quarter. AGF Management Ltd.’s holdings in Danaher were worth $35,949,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. IPG Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Danaher in the second quarter worth approximately $494,000. Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc. lifted its position in Danaher by 4.2% during the second quarter. Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc. now owns 32,643 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $7,834,000 after purchasing an additional 1,329 shares in the last quarter. Cumberland Partners Ltd increased its position in Danaher by 1.1% in the second quarter. Cumberland Partners Ltd now owns 13,639 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $3,273,000 after buying an additional 152 shares in the last quarter. Roundview Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Danaher by 24.0% during the 2nd quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 35,360 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $8,486,000 after buying an additional 6,841 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Highland Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Danaher in the 2nd quarter worth $3,690,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.71% of the company’s stock.

Get Danaher alerts:

Danaher Stock Performance

Shares of Danaher stock opened at $195.94 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.26, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $221.78 and its 200-day moving average price is $235.70. The firm has a market cap of $144.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.71, a P/E/G ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 0.81. Danaher Co. has a 12 month low of $182.09 and a 12 month high of $281.54.

Danaher Announces Dividend

Danaher ( NYSE:DHR Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The conglomerate reported $2.02 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.83 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $6.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.60 billion. Danaher had a net margin of 20.01% and a return on equity of 13.71%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.56 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Danaher Co. will post 8.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 12th were issued a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.55%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, October 11th. Danaher’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.62%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently issued reports on DHR. KeyCorp cut their target price on Danaher from $300.00 to $260.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Danaher in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Danaher from $290.00 to $215.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Citigroup cut their target price on Danaher from $265.92 to $240.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of Danaher from $250.00 to $240.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $257.73.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on DHR

Insider Transactions at Danaher

In other Danaher news, SVP Jose-Carlos Gutierrez-Ramos sold 590 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.54, for a total value of $147,818.60. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 6,939 shares in the company, valued at $1,738,497.06. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 11.10% of the company’s stock.

Danaher Company Profile

(Free Report)

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The Biotechnology segments offers bioprocess technologies, consumables, and services; lab filtration, separation, and purification; lab-scale protein purification and analytical tools; reagents, membranes and services; and healthcare filtration solutions.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DHR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Danaher Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Danaher and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.