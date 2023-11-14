AGF Management Ltd. Trims Position in Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU)

AGF Management Ltd. lowered its holdings in Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU – Free Report) (TSE:SU) by 19.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,536,278 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 363,704 shares during the period. AGF Management Ltd. owned 0.12% of Suncor Energy worth $45,065,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Suncor Energy during the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its holdings in shares of Suncor Energy by 260.7% in the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 1,367 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 988 shares during the period. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Suncor Energy by 672.4% in the 1st quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 1,429 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 1,244 shares in the last quarter. Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Suncor Energy by 49.5% during the 1st quarter. Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors Inc. now owns 1,793 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 594 shares during the period. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co increased its position in Suncor Energy by 122.2% during the 3rd quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 2,000 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. 60.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SU has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Suncor Energy in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. TD Securities downgraded Suncor Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 28th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Suncor Energy from $51.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Desjardins lowered Suncor Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $49.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, September 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised Suncor Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $44.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 23rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Suncor Energy has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $52.60.

Shares of SU opened at $33.70 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $33.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $31.41. Suncor Energy Inc. has a one year low of $27.59 and a one year high of $37.22. The company has a market capitalization of $43.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.33, a P/E/G ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 1.24.

Suncor Energy (NYSE:SU – Get Free Report) (TSE:SU) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 14th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.12. Suncor Energy had a net margin of 16.27% and a return on equity of 18.26%. The business had revenue of $8.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.89 billion. Sell-side analysts forecast that Suncor Energy Inc. will post 3.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Suncor Energy Inc operates as an integrated energy company in Canada and internationally. It operates through Oil Sands; Exploration and Production; and Refining and Marketing segments. The Oil Sands segment explores, develops, and produces bitumen, synthetic crude oil, and related products. This segment also engages in syncrude oil sands mining and upgrading operations; and marketing, supply, transportation, and risk management of crude oil, natural gas, power, and byproducts.

