AGF Management Ltd. Trims Stock Position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO)

AGF Management Ltd. trimmed its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Free Report) by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 121,141 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,320 shares during the period. AGF Management Ltd.’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $26,670,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VO. Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,076,000. Heritage Wealth Advisors boosted its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 5.5% during the second quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 5,896 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,298,000 after buying an additional 309 shares in the last quarter. Roundview Capital LLC grew its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 7.0% during the second quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 26,654 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,868,000 after buying an additional 1,751 shares during the period. Highland Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 1.4% in the second quarter. Highland Capital Management LLC now owns 7,359 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,620,000 after buying an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ellevest Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 3.8% in the second quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 126,027 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,746,000 after acquiring an additional 4,664 shares during the period.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Stock Down 0.2 %

NYSEARCA:VO opened at $206.48 on Tuesday. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $194.79 and a 52 week high of $229.34. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $207.78 and its 200-day moving average price is $213.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $51.24 billion, a PE ratio of 17.60 and a beta of 1.08.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

