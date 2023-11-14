agilon health, inc. (NYSE:AGL) Shares Sold by Mckinley Capital Management LLC

Mckinley Capital Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of agilon health, inc. (NYSE:AGL – Free Report) by 11.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 119,810 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,700 shares during the period. Mckinley Capital Management LLC’s holdings in agilon health were worth $2,078,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in agilon health by 58.0% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,144 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 420 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in agilon health by 41.2% during the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,553 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 453 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of agilon health by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 32,971 shares of the company’s stock worth $532,000 after acquiring an additional 487 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina increased its position in shares of agilon health by 0.7% during the first quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 82,657 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,963,000 after acquiring an additional 590 shares during the period. Finally, Pictet Asset Management SA increased its position in shares of agilon health by 3.1% during the first quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 23,912 shares of the company’s stock worth $568,000 after acquiring an additional 720 shares during the period.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other agilon health news, CAO Timothy Gertsch sold 26,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.61, for a total transaction of $488,512.50. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 17,121 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $318,621.81. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, insider Benjamin Shaker sold 18,750 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.05, for a total transaction of $338,437.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 79,543 shares in the company, valued at $1,435,751.15. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Timothy Gertsch sold 26,250 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.61, for a total transaction of $488,512.50. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 17,121 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $318,621.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on AGL shares. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on agilon health from $23.00 to $16.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Benchmark started coverage on agilon health in a research report on Friday, October 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $28.00 price objective on the stock. Truist Financial cut their price objective on agilon health from $27.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. TD Cowen cut their price objective on agilon health from $29.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 15th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on agilon health from $25.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.60.

agilon health Stock Performance

NYSE:AGL opened at $11.17 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $17.52 and its 200 day moving average price is $18.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.54 billion, a PE ratio of -50.77 and a beta of 0.95. agilon health, inc. has a 12 month low of $10.80 and a 12 month high of $29.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 1.50.

About agilon health

agilon health, inc. offers healthcare services for seniors through primary care physicians in the communities of the United States. As of December 31, 2022, it served approximately 269,500 medicare advantage members and 89,000 Medicare fee-for-service beneficiaries. The company was formerly known as Agilon Health Topco, Inc and changed its name to agilon health, inc.

