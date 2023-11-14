AIM ImmunoTech (AIM) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

AIM ImmunoTech (NYSE:AIM – Get Free Report) is set to announce its 09/30/2023 earnings results on Wednesday, November 15th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.11) per share for the quarter.

AIM ImmunoTech (NYSE:AIM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 15th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $0.04 million during the quarter. AIM ImmunoTech had a negative net margin of 11,514.29% and a negative return on equity of 53.92%.

AIM ImmunoTech Stock Performance

Shares of AIM stock opened at $0.44 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $0.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.54. The stock has a market cap of $21.37 million, a PE ratio of -1.09 and a beta of -0.06. AIM ImmunoTech has a 1 year low of $0.29 and a 1 year high of $0.84.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

AIM ImmunoTech Company Profile

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. DRW Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of AIM ImmunoTech during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in AIM ImmunoTech during the first quarter worth $49,000. Virtu Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of AIM ImmunoTech by 34.9% in the first quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 50,805 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 13,148 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of AIM ImmunoTech by 23.2% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 168,708 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after acquiring an additional 31,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of AIM ImmunoTech by 7.9% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 173,103 shares of the company’s stock valued at $183,000 after acquiring an additional 12,690 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 12.75% of the company’s stock.

AIM ImmunoTech Inc, an immuno-pharma company, focuses on the research and development of therapeutics to treat multiple types of cancers, viral diseases, and immune-deficiency disorders in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is Ampligen, a drug of macromolecular ribonucleic acid molecules for the treatment of chronic fatigue syndrome (CFS).

Featured Articles

