AIM ImmunoTech (AIM) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

AIM ImmunoTech (NYSE:AIM – Get Free Report) is set to announce its 09/30/2023 earnings results on Wednesday, November 15th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.11) per share for the quarter.
AIM ImmunoTech (NYSE:AIM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 15th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $0.04 million during the quarter. AIM ImmunoTech had a negative net margin of 11,514.29% and a negative return on equity of 53.92%.
AIM ImmunoTech Stock Performance
Shares of AIM stock opened at $0.44 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $0.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.54. The stock has a market cap of $21.37 million, a PE ratio of -1.09 and a beta of -0.06. AIM ImmunoTech has a 1 year low of $0.29 and a 1 year high of $0.84.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
AIM ImmunoTech Company Profile
AIM ImmunoTech Inc, an immuno-pharma company, focuses on the research and development of therapeutics to treat multiple types of cancers, viral diseases, and immune-deficiency disorders in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is Ampligen, a drug of macromolecular ribonucleic acid molecules for the treatment of chronic fatigue syndrome (CFS).
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than AIM ImmunoTech
- How to Invest in Insurance Companies: A Guide
- Utilities may be the best play for a turbulent holiday quarter
- Industrial Products Stocks Investing
- Capitalizing on value: 3 undervalued stocks ready for resurgence
- How to Invest in the FAANG Stocks
- Have investors struck gold with Newmont’s 4.7% yield?
Receive News & Ratings for AIM ImmunoTech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AIM ImmunoTech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.