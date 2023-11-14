Air T, Inc. (NASDAQ:AIRT) Short Interest Update

Air T, Inc. (NASDAQ:AIRT – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 8,300 shares, a growth of 53.7% from the October 15th total of 5,400 shares. Approximately 0.6% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 4,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.0 days.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Air T in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. DCF Advisers LLC grew its position in Air T by 20.0% in the first quarter. DCF Advisers LLC now owns 12,000 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $273,000 after purchasing an additional 1,996 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Air T by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 53,347 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $913,000 after acquiring an additional 2,300 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Air T by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 17,569 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $441,000 after acquiring an additional 752 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Air T by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 22,750 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $562,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. Finally, Meitav Investment House Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Air T in the 2nd quarter valued at about $692,000. 9.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Air T stock traded down $2.71 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $22.50. 7,375 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,355. The company has a market cap of $63.45 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.33 and a beta of 1.04. Air T has a 52 week low of $18.50 and a 52 week high of $28.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.94, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 2.27. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $22.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is $23.93.

Air T (NASDAQ:AIRT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, August 11th. The transportation company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $71.43 million during the quarter. Air T had a negative return on equity of 31.99% and a negative net margin of 4.25%.

Air T, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides overnight air cargo, ground equipment sale, and commercial jet engines and parts in the United States and internationally. The Overnight Air Cargo segment offers air express delivery services. As of March 31, 2023, this segment had 85 aircraft under the dry-lease agreements with FedEx.

