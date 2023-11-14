Akero Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AKRO) Issues Earnings Results

Akero Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AKRO – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The company reported ($0.71) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.70) by ($0.01), MarketWatch Earnings reports.

Akero Therapeutics Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of AKRO opened at $14.20 on Tuesday. Akero Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $11.25 and a 12 month high of $58.38. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $31.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $41.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 29.77 and a quick ratio of 29.78. The stock has a market cap of $789.52 million, a PE ratio of -5.55 and a beta of -0.73.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have weighed in on AKRO. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Akero Therapeutics from $62.00 to $41.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 target price on shares of Akero Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Akero Therapeutics from $70.00 to $33.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. Cantor Fitzgerald cut their price objective on Akero Therapeutics from $69.00 to $39.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. Finally, Evercore ISI decreased their target price on Akero Therapeutics from $60.00 to $36.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $40.86.

Insider Activity

In related news, COO Jonathan Young sold 490 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.10, for a total transaction of $25,039.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 183,177 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,360,344.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Akero Therapeutics news, CFO William Richard White sold 632 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.34, for a total value of $31,814.88. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 18,468 shares in the company, valued at approximately $929,679.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Jonathan Young sold 490 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.10, for a total value of $25,039.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 183,177 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,360,344.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 64,728 shares of company stock worth $3,170,419. 9.69% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Akero Therapeutics

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Akero Therapeutics by 58.5% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 15,580 shares of the company’s stock worth $221,000 after acquiring an additional 5,750 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in shares of Akero Therapeutics by 240.3% during the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 22,398 shares of the company’s stock worth $212,000 after purchasing an additional 15,817 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its stake in Akero Therapeutics by 154.1% in the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 20,243 shares of the company’s stock worth $191,000 after purchasing an additional 12,277 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. increased its holdings in Akero Therapeutics by 33.0% in the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 3,710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $173,000 after buying an additional 920 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG raised its stake in Akero Therapeutics by 14.8% during the second quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 12,827 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,000 after buying an additional 1,649 shares in the last quarter.

About Akero Therapeutics

Akero Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage company, engages in the development of transformational treatments for patients with serious metabolic diseases, including non-alcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH), a disease without any approved therapies. Its lead product candidate is efruxifermin (EFX), an analog of fibroblast growth factor 21, which protects against cellular stress and regulates metabolism of lipids, carbohydrates, and proteins throughout the body.

