Alan B Lancz & Associates Inc. Invests $100,000 in CommScope Holding Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:COMM)

Alan B Lancz & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in CommScope Holding Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:COMM – Free Report) during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 17,800 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $100,000.
Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in CommScope by 124.4% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 6,356 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 3,524 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in CommScope in the 1st quarter worth $51,000. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. purchased a new stake in CommScope in the 1st quarter worth $62,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in CommScope in the 2nd quarter worth $62,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of CommScope during the 1st quarter valued at about $67,000. 88.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
In related news, Director Claudius E. Iv Watts acquired 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 22nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $3.43 per share, with a total value of $34,300.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 706,030 shares in the company, valued at $2,421,682.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Over the last quarter, insiders have acquired 30,000 shares of company stock valued at $104,700. 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
Shares of NASDAQ:COMM traded up $0.20 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $1.58. 530,961 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,138,844. CommScope Holding Company, Inc. has a 52 week low of $1.34 and a 52 week high of $9.55. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.67 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.86.
CommScope Holding Company, Inc provides infrastructure solutions for communications, data center, and entertainment networks worldwide. It operates through five segments: Connectivity and Cable Solutions (CCS); Outdoor Wireless Networks (OWN); Networking, Intelligent Cellular and Security Solutions (NICS); Access Network Solutions (ANS); and Home Networks (Home).
