Alan B Lancz & Associates Inc. Invests $90,000 in Telephone and Data Systems, Inc. (NYSE:TDS)

Alan B Lancz & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Telephone and Data Systems, Inc. (NYSE:TDS – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 10,930 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock, valued at approximately $90,000.
Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of TDS. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Telephone and Data Systems by 24.1% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 20,495,659 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $284,890,000 after purchasing an additional 3,981,000 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Telephone and Data Systems by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,889,657 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $165,266,000 after purchasing an additional 180,301 shares during the last quarter. Private Management Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Telephone and Data Systems by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Private Management Group Inc. now owns 3,336,761 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $35,069,000 after purchasing an additional 38,787 shares during the last quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC lifted its stake in shares of Telephone and Data Systems by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 2,461,000 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $25,865,000 after purchasing an additional 45,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Telephone and Data Systems by 24.9% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,983,980 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $37,456,000 after purchasing an additional 395,166 shares during the last quarter. 95.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Telephone and Data Systems Trading Up 3.6 %
Shares of Telephone and Data Systems stock traded up $0.65 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $18.58. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 53,327 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,224,451. Telephone and Data Systems, Inc. has a twelve month low of $6.43 and a twelve month high of $21.75. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $18.09 and a 200-day moving average of $13.02. The stock has a market cap of $2.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.70 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.27.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Telephone and Data Systems from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $38.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Telephone and Data Systems from $16.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Friday, August 18th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Telephone and Data Systems from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, September 11th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Telephone and Data Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.33.
Telephone and Data Systems, Inc, a telecommunications company, provides communications services in the United States. It operates through two segments: UScellular and TDS Telecom. The company offers wireless solutions to consumers, and business and government customers, including a suite of connected Internet of things (IoT) solutions, and software applications for monitor and control, business automation/operations, communication, fleet and asset management, smart water solutions, private cellular networks and custom, and end-to-end IoT solutions; wireless priority services and quality priority and preemption options; smartphones and other handsets, tablets, wearables, mobile hotspots, fixed wireless home internet, and IoT devices; and accessories, such as cases, screen protectors, chargers, and memory cards, as well as consumer electronics, including audio, home automation and networking products.
