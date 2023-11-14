Alan B Lancz & Associates Inc. Reduces Stake in Ball Co. (NYSE:BALL)

Alan B Lancz & Associates Inc. reduced its stake in Ball Co. (NYSE:BALL – Free Report) by 29.9% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 6,800 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,900 shares during the period. Alan B Lancz & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Ball were worth $396,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BALL. Parnassus Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of Ball by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 20,340,826 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,184,039,000 after purchasing an additional 136,629 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in Ball by 66.1% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 14,830,193 shares of the company’s stock valued at $817,294,000 after acquiring an additional 5,903,021 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Ball by 17.7% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,979,673 shares of the company’s stock valued at $408,081,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200,145 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Ball by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,700,954 shares of the company’s stock valued at $368,473,000 after purchasing an additional 37,672 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Ball by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,482,237 shares of the company’s stock valued at $302,125,000 after purchasing an additional 291,961 shares in the last quarter. 84.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Ball news, VP Deron Goodwin sold 500 shares of Ball stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.85, for a total transaction of $26,425.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 12,001 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $634,252.85. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Ball news, VP Deron Goodwin sold 500 shares of Ball stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.85, for a total value of $26,425.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 12,001 shares in the company, valued at approximately $634,252.85. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider David A. Kaufman sold 3,820 shares of Ball stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.41, for a total value of $200,206.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 8,861 shares in the company, valued at $464,405.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

BALL has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Citigroup increased their price target on Ball from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Credit Suisse Group lowered Ball from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $65.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 13th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Ball from $55.00 to $46.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on Ball from $64.00 to $63.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 18th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on Ball from $59.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 6th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $58.40.

BALL traded up $1.43 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $50.03. 111,387 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,857,002. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.31, a PEG ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 0.85. Ball Co. has a 1-year low of $42.81 and a 1-year high of $62.14. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $48.55 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $53.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 1st will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 30th. Ball’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 41.67%.

Ball Corp. provides metal packaging for beverages, foods, and household products. It operates through the following business segments: Beverage Packaging North and Central America, Beverage Packaging South America, Beverage Packaging Europe, Middle East and Africa (EMEA), and Aerospace. The Beverage Packaging North and Central America segment includes multi-year supply contracts to fillers of carbonated soft drinks, beer, energy drinks, and other beverages.

