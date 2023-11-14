Alan B Lancz & Associates Inc. Sells 1,931 Shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Alan B Lancz & Associates Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Free Report) by 9.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 17,528 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 1,931 shares during the quarter. Walt Disney accounts for about 1.7% of Alan B Lancz & Associates Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Alan B Lancz & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $1,565,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Advisors Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Walt Disney by 6.1% in the second quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 346,034 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $30,894,000 after purchasing an additional 19,882 shares in the last quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC grew its stake in Walt Disney by 7.4% in the second quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 11,105 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $991,000 after purchasing an additional 767 shares in the last quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC grew its stake in Walt Disney by 3.5% in the second quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 7,275 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $650,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares in the last quarter. Breakwater Capital Group grew its stake in Walt Disney by 5.5% in the second quarter. Breakwater Capital Group now owns 7,077 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $632,000 after purchasing an additional 368 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB grew its stake in Walt Disney by 6.5% in the first quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 454,608 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $45,520,000 after purchasing an additional 27,767 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 61.17% of the company’s stock.

Get Walt Disney alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Evercore ISI lowered their target price on Walt Disney from $130.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 24th. Bank of America cut their price target on Walt Disney from $135.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 20th. Atlantic Securities cut Walt Disney from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $113.00 to $76.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 25th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Walt Disney in a report on Wednesday, September 20th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn restated a “buy” rating on shares of Walt Disney in a report on Friday, October 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $113.30.

Walt Disney Stock Up 2.0 %

Shares of Walt Disney stock traded up $1.76 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $91.20. 2,340,095 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,196,415. The Walt Disney Company has a 1 year low of $78.73 and a 1 year high of $118.18. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $82.96 and its 200 day moving average is $87.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.05. The firm has a market cap of $166.88 billion, a PE ratio of 69.88, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.30.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 8th. The entertainment giant reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.15. Walt Disney had a return on equity of 7.31% and a net margin of 2.65%. The business had revenue of $21.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.37 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.30 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that The Walt Disney Company will post 4.68 earnings per share for the current year.

About Walt Disney

(Free Report)

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution; and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products. The company engages in the film and episodic television content production and distribution activities, as well as operates television networks under the ABC, Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brands; and studios that produces films under the Walt Disney Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, Marvel, Lucasfilm, Pixar, and Searchlight Pictures banners.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Walt Disney Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walt Disney and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.