Alan B Lancz & Associates Inc. Takes $26,000 Position in Senseonics Holdings, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:SENS)

Alan B Lancz & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Senseonics Holdings, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:SENS – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 34,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Senseonics by 22.1% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 100,983 shares of the company’s stock worth $169,000 after acquiring an additional 18,311 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Senseonics by 15.6% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 320,038 shares of the company’s stock valued at $630,000 after purchasing an additional 43,184 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Senseonics by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,378,634 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,716,000 after purchasing an additional 19,004 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC increased its position in shares of Senseonics by 55.4% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 30,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 10,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Senseonics by 29.5% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 198,497 shares of the company’s stock valued at $391,000 after acquiring an additional 45,182 shares during the period. 16.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Senseonics

In other news, Director Douglas A. Roeder bought 300,000 shares of Senseonics stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 30th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $0.54 per share, with a total value of $162,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 807,988 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $436,313.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 5.40% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

SENS has been the subject of several analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Senseonics in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $0.50 target price for the company. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $2.00 target price on shares of Senseonics in a report on Tuesday.

Senseonics Price Performance

NYSEAMERICAN SENS traded up $0.03 on Tuesday, hitting $0.59. 832,409 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,551,492. Senseonics Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $0.46 and a 52-week high of $1.28. The company has a market capitalization of $311.36 million, a PE ratio of -6.17 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 7.88 and a current ratio of 8.45.

Senseonics Company Profile

Senseonics Holdings, Inc, a medical technology company, develops and commercializes continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) systems for people with diabetes in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company's products include Eversense, Eversense XL, and Eversense E3 which are implantable CGM systems to measure glucose levels in people with diabetes through an under-the-skin sensor, a removable and rechargeable smart transmitter, and a convenient app for real-time diabetes monitoring and management for a period of up to six months.

