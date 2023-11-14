Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB) Shares Sold by Banque Cantonale Vaudoise

Banque Cantonale Vaudoise reduced its stake in shares of Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB – Free Report) by 6.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,739 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 488 shares during the quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise’s holdings in Albemarle were worth $1,504,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of ALB. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. grew its stake in Albemarle by 71.0% during the 1st quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 2,071 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $458,000 after buying an additional 860 shares during the last quarter. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Albemarle in the 1st quarter valued at $1,083,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in Albemarle by 7.4% in the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 117,931 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $26,067,000 after purchasing an additional 8,120 shares during the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Albemarle during the 1st quarter worth $1,001,000. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its position in Albemarle by 7.6% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 6,107 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,350,000 after purchasing an additional 433 shares during the last quarter. 84.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ALB has been the subject of a number of research reports. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Albemarle from $212.00 to $163.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 6th. Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on Albemarle from $344.00 to $308.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Albemarle from $163.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Bank of America downgraded Albemarle from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $212.00 to $161.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Albemarle from $260.00 to $210.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 9th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $228.50.

Insider Activity

In other Albemarle news, EVP Kristin M. Coleman acquired 1,373 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 7th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $121.86 per share, for a total transaction of $167,313.78. Following the acquisition, the executive vice president now directly owns 2,746 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $334,627.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

Albemarle Trading Down 2.4 %

Shares of ALB stock opened at $114.19 on Tuesday. Albemarle Co. has a fifty-two week low of $112.00 and a fifty-two week high of $323.72. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $155.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $189.81. The stock has a market cap of $13.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

Albemarle (NYSE:ALB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.74 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.70 by ($0.96). The company had revenue of $2.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.52 billion. Albemarle had a return on equity of 36.09% and a net margin of 33.63%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $7.50 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Albemarle Co. will post 21.82 EPS for the current year.

Albemarle Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.40%. Albemarle’s dividend payout ratio is currently 5.67%.

About Albemarle

Albemarle Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets engineered specialty chemicals worldwide. It operates through three segments: Lithium, Bromine, and Catalysts. The Lithium segment offers lithium compounds, including lithium carbonate, lithium hydroxide, lithium chloride, and lithium specialties and reagents, such as butyllithium and lithium aluminum hydride for use in lithium batteries for consumer electronics and electric vehicles, high performance greases, thermoplastic elastomers for car tires, rubber soles, plastic bottles, catalysts for chemical reactions, organic synthesis processes in the areas of steroid chemistry and vitamins, life sciences, pharmaceutical industry, and other markets.

