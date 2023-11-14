Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE) Shares Purchased by Andra AP fonden

Andra AP fonden raised its position in Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE – Free Report) by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 61,100 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares during the quarter. Andra AP fonden’s holdings in Alexandria Real Estate Equities were worth $6,934,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of ARE. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Alexandria Real Estate Equities in the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,277,135,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its stake in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 53,598.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 1,630,271 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $185,019,000 after purchasing an additional 1,627,235 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 8.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,138,718 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,152,452,000 after purchasing an additional 1,338,634 shares during the last quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 188.7% during the 1st quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC now owns 1,341,308 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $269,938,000 after acquiring an additional 876,725 shares during the last quarter. Finally, M&G Investment Management Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 51.6% in the 2nd quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. now owns 1,826,229 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $206,364,000 after purchasing an additional 621,473 shares during the last quarter. 86.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ARE has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $163.00 to $138.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. BNP Paribas started coverage on Alexandria Real Estate Equities in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $108.00 price objective for the company. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $120.00 price target on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities in a report on Tuesday, October 24th. Evercore ISI decreased their price target on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $137.00 to $135.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 16th. Finally, JMP Securities decreased their price objective on Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $180.00 to $160.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $144.33.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, major shareholder Real Estate Equitie Alexandria sold 155,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.41, for a total value of $373,550.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 6,000,077 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,460,185.57. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.96% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities Stock Performance

NYSE ARE opened at $94.31 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.22 and a quick ratio of 0.22. Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. has a 1-year low of $90.73 and a 1-year high of $172.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 67.85, a P/E/G ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.00. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $101.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is $112.39.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 29th were given a dividend of $1.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 28th. This represents a $4.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.26%. Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 356.84%.

About Alexandria Real Estate Equities

Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc (NYSE: ARE), an S&P 500 company, is a best-in-class, mission-driven life science REIT making a positive and lasting impact on the world. As the pioneer of the life science real estate niche since its founding in 1994, Alexandria is the preeminent and longest-tenured owner, operator, and developer of collaborative life science, agtech, and advanced technology campuses in AAA innovation cluster locations, including Greater Boston, the San Francisco Bay Area, New York City, San Diego, Seattle, Maryland, and Research Triangle.

