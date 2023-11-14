Algoma Central Co. (TSE:ALC) to Issue $0.18 Quarterly Dividend

Algoma Central Co. (TSE:ALC – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, November 16th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 1st will be paid a dividend of 0.18 per share on Friday, December 1st. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.98%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 16th.
Algoma Central Stock Performance
Shares of ALC opened at C$14.47 on Tuesday. Algoma Central has a one year low of C$14.14 and a one year high of C$18.90. The company has a 50-day moving average of C$14.74 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$15.04. The stock has a market cap of C$557.24 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.05 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 50.53, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 2.06.
About Algoma Central
