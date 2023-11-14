Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN) Shares Sold by Equitable Trust Co.

Equitable Trust Co. trimmed its stake in shares of Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN – Free Report) by 10.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,695 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 206 shares during the quarter. Equitable Trust Co.’s holdings in Align Technology were worth $599,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of ALGN. Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its stake in Align Technology by 39.4% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 934 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $407,000 after purchasing an additional 264 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in Align Technology by 11.1% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 180,978 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $78,911,000 after purchasing an additional 18,153 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC acquired a new position in Align Technology during the 1st quarter worth $955,000. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its stake in Align Technology by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 1,713 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $747,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in Align Technology by 17.1% during the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 526 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $229,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. 87.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Align Technology Stock Performance

Align Technology stock opened at $191.22 on Tuesday. Align Technology, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $176.34 and a fifty-two week high of $413.20. The company has a market capitalization of $14.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.51, a PEG ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.58. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $271.61 and a 200-day simple moving average of $311.14.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Align Technology from $385.00 to $406.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on Align Technology from $367.00 to $400.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Align Technology from $415.00 to $378.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. UBS Group cut Align Technology from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $200.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, October 27th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Align Technology from $370.00 to $290.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $336.60.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Joseph M. Hogan acquired 5,194 shares of Align Technology stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 9th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $192.50 per share, with a total value of $999,845.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 208,664 shares in the company, valued at $40,167,820. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Joseph M. Hogan acquired 5,194 shares of Align Technology stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 9th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $192.50 per share, with a total value of $999,845.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 208,664 shares in the company, valued at $40,167,820. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Joseph M. Hogan acquired 5,319 shares of Align Technology stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 31st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $188.00 per share, with a total value of $999,972.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 203,470 shares in the company, valued at $38,252,360. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

Align Technology Company Profile

Align Technology, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets Invisalign clear aligners, and iTero intraoral scanners and services for orthodontists and general practitioner dentists in the United States, Switzerland, China, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Clear Aligner; and Imaging Systems and CAD/CAM Services (Systems and Services).

