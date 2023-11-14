Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) is Edgemoor Investment Advisors Inc.’s 6th Largest Position

Edgemoor Investment Advisors Inc. decreased its holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Free Report) by 1.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 256,745 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 4,462 shares during the period. Alphabet comprises approximately 3.5% of Edgemoor Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Edgemoor Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $31,058,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Fiera Capital Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 4.8% in the second quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 22,112 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,675,000 after purchasing an additional 1,008 shares during the period. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Alphabet during the 2nd quarter valued at $2,002,000. Center for Financial Planning Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 8.8% in the 2nd quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 22,493 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,721,000 after buying an additional 1,813 shares during the period. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. grew its position in shares of Alphabet by 20.5% during the 2nd quarter. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. now owns 37,273 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $4,509,000 after buying an additional 6,346 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Providence First Trust Co increased its stake in shares of Alphabet by 145.7% during the second quarter. Providence First Trust Co now owns 14,420 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,744,000 after buying an additional 8,550 shares during the period. 27.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Alphabet alerts:

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Kavitark Ram Shriram sold 75,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.09, for a total transaction of $9,831,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 104,364 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,681,076.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Alphabet news, Director Kavitark Ram Shriram sold 75,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.09, for a total value of $9,831,750.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 104,364 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,681,076.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Ann Mather sold 220 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.14, for a total transaction of $28,630.80. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,818 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $627,014.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 176,376 shares of company stock valued at $23,398,783 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

GOOG has been the topic of several recent research reports. Susquehanna increased their target price on shares of Alphabet from $120.00 to $150.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Wedbush began coverage on shares of Alphabet in a report on Monday, August 21st. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $160.00 target price on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Alphabet from $123.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Alphabet has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $130.69.

View Our Latest Analysis on Alphabet

Alphabet Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ GOOG opened at $136.05 on Tuesday. Alphabet Inc. has a 52 week low of $85.57 and a 52 week high of $142.38. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $134.56 and its 200 day moving average price is $127.63. The company has a quick ratio of 2.01, a current ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The firm has a market cap of $1.70 trillion, a P/E ratio of 25.65, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.05.

Alphabet Company Profile

(Free Report)

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GOOG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.