Altfest L J & Co. Inc. Acquires 950 Shares of 3M (NYSE:MMM)

Altfest L J & Co. Inc. increased its position in shares of 3M (NYSE:MMM – Free Report) by 15.6% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 7,032 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 950 shares during the quarter. Altfest L J & Co. Inc.’s holdings in 3M were worth $704,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MMM. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its position in 3M by 102,920.1% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 39,317,632 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $3,935,302,000 after acquiring an additional 39,279,467 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of 3M by 73,903.2% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,656,588 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $798,258,000 after buying an additional 6,647,593 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in 3M during the fourth quarter worth approximately $369,974,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in 3M by 1,889.1% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,356,600 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $201,971,000 after acquiring an additional 1,288,400 shares during the period. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its position in shares of 3M by 112.8% during the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,822,588 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $191,461,000 after acquiring an additional 966,287 shares during the period. 65.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

3M Trading Down 0.1 %

MMM opened at $92.71 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $93.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $99.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $51.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.94, a PEG ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 0.98. 3M has a fifty-two week low of $85.35 and a fifty-two week high of $133.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.72, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.72.

3M Dividend Announcement

3M ( NYSE:MMM Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 24th. The conglomerate reported $2.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.34 by $0.34. The business had revenue of $8.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.99 billion. 3M had a positive return on equity of 47.18% and a negative net margin of 22.59%. 3M’s quarterly revenue was down 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.69 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that 3M will post 9.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 12th. Investors of record on Friday, November 17th will be issued a $1.50 dividend. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 16th. 3M’s payout ratio is presently -44.94%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

MMM has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com raised 3M from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of 3M from $96.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of 3M from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $102.00 to $113.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on 3M from $104.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on 3M from $115.00 to $93.00 in a research note on Monday, October 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, 3M currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $104.30.

3M Company Profile

(Free Report)

3M Company provides diversified technology services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Safety and Industrial; Transportation and Electronics; Health Care; and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment offers industrial abrasives and finishing for metalworking applications; autobody repair solutions; closure systems for personal hygiene products, masking, and packaging materials; electrical products and materials for construction and maintenance, power distribution, and electrical original equipment manufacturers; structural adhesives and tapes; respiratory, hearing, eye, and fall protection solutions; and natural and color-coated mineral granules for shingles.

