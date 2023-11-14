Altfest L J & Co. Inc. Boosts Holdings in Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC)

Altfest L J & Co. Inc. raised its position in Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC – Free Report) by 53.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,993 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,741 shares during the period. Altfest L J & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Centene were worth $337,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in CNC. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its holdings in Centene by 79,760.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 460,150,893 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,037,178,000 after purchasing an additional 459,574,702 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Centene by 84,741.9% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 225,379,868 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,483,403,000 after buying an additional 225,114,221 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Centene in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $713,235,000. FMR LLC raised its position in Centene by 16.6% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 33,959,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,146,573,000 after acquiring an additional 4,839,483 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LSV Asset Management lifted its holdings in Centene by 1,558.7% in the second quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 2,202,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $148,579,000 after acquiring an additional 2,070,000 shares during the period. 90.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Centene alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on CNC. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Centene from $86.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 31st. Stephens reduced their price target on shares of Centene from $87.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Monday, July 31st. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $110.00 price target on shares of Centene in a report on Monday, July 31st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Centene in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on Centene from $82.00 to $81.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 9th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $83.39.

Centene Price Performance

NYSE:CNC opened at $72.17 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $38.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 0.49. Centene Co. has a 12-month low of $60.83 and a 12-month high of $87.84. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The company’s 50-day moving average is $69.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $67.29.

Centene (NYSE:CNC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The company reported $2.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.55 by $0.45. The firm had revenue of $38.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $36.20 billion. Centene had a net margin of 1.63% and a return on equity of 15.47%. Centene’s revenue was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.30 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Centene Co. will post 6.67 EPS for the current year.

About Centene

(Free Report)

Centene Corporation operates as a healthcare enterprise that provides programs and services to under-insured and uninsured families, commercial organizations, and military families in the United States. It operates in two segments, Managed Care and Specialty Services. The Managed Care segment offers health plan coverage to individuals through government subsidized programs, including Medicaid, the State children's health insurance program, long-term services and support, foster care, and medicare-medicaid plans, which cover dually eligible individuals, as well as aged, blind, or disabled programs.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CNC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Centene Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Centene and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.