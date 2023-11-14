Altfest L J & Co. Inc. Boosts Holdings in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO)

Altfest L J & Co. Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO – Free Report) by 8.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 7,709 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 592 shares during the period. Altfest L J & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF were worth $371,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of SCHO. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 74.8% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 119,969,418 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,853,308,000 after purchasing an additional 51,337,702 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 55.0% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 16,929,318 shares of the company’s stock worth $825,982,000 after acquiring an additional 6,004,237 shares during the period. Morningstar Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $100,520,000. SCS Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 9,271.1% during the 1st quarter. SCS Capital Management LLC now owns 1,137,095 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,479,000 after acquiring an additional 1,124,961 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 135.3% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,659,212 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,040,000 after acquiring an additional 954,175 shares during the period.

Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA SCHO opened at $47.86 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $47.84 and a 200 day moving average of $48.07. Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF has a twelve month low of $47.65 and a twelve month high of $49.13.

Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF Profile

The Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (SCHO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of debt issued by the US Treasury, excluding STRIPS, with remaining maturity of 1-3 years. SCHO was launched on Aug 5, 2010 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

