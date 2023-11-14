Altfest L J & Co. Inc. Boosts Stock Position in SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SPIP)

Altfest L J & Co. Inc. boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SPIP – Free Report) by 20.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,100 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,889 shares during the period. Altfest L J & Co. Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF were worth $287,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF by 80.9% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 14,913,365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $451,278,000 after acquiring an additional 6,668,422 shares in the last quarter. Lincoln National Corp raised its holdings in SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF by 2.2% in the second quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 7,884,983 shares of the company’s stock worth $203,748,000 after buying an additional 171,353 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF by 1.8% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,481,781 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,298,000 after buying an additional 62,991 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF by 2.2% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,525,949 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,271,000 after buying an additional 53,945 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF by 1,851.6% during the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 2,090,444 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,257,000 after buying an additional 1,983,328 shares during the last quarter.

SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF Price Performance

Shares of SPIP opened at $24.79 on Tuesday. SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF has a twelve month low of $24.33 and a twelve month high of $26.74. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $24.84 and a 200 day moving average of $25.42.

About SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF

The SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF (SPIP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of inflation-protected US Treasurys with a remaining maturity of at least one year. SPIP was launched on May 25, 2007 and is managed by State Street.

