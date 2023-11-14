Altfest L J & Co. Inc. Buys 617 Shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Altfest L J & Co. Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report) by 31.1% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 2,603 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 617 shares during the period. Altfest L J & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $573,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Power Corp of Canada purchased a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the first quarter worth $26,000. Quent Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $41,000. Tilia Fiduciary Partners Inc. grew its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 38.1% in the 2nd quarter. Tilia Fiduciary Partners Inc. now owns 203 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 56 shares during the period. Nemes Rush Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $47,000. Finally, Sittner & Nelson LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 205.2% in the 1st quarter. Sittner & Nelson LLC now owns 235 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 158 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF alerts:

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:VTI opened at $217.33 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $306.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.80 and a beta of 1.02. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a one year low of $187.38 and a one year high of $228.96. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $214.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is $215.82.

About Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VTI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.