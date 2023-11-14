Altfest L J & Co. Inc. Has $277,000 Position in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL)

Altfest L J & Co. Inc. trimmed its holdings in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Free Report) by 10.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,602 shares of the company’s stock after selling 410 shares during the period. Altfest L J & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Colgate-Palmolive were worth $277,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Colgate-Palmolive by 90,253.2% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 15,974,451 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,258,627,000 after buying an additional 15,956,771 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $644,715,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in Colgate-Palmolive by 151.6% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 5,688,786 shares of the company’s stock worth $431,381,000 after purchasing an additional 3,427,400 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Colgate-Palmolive by 41.7% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,370,549 shares of the company’s stock worth $895,886,000 after purchasing an additional 3,345,297 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in Colgate-Palmolive by 244.4% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 3,474,408 shares of the company’s stock valued at $261,102,000 after purchasing an additional 2,465,622 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.36% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CL has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Colgate-Palmolive in a research note on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $87.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Colgate-Palmolive from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 30th. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered their price target on Colgate-Palmolive from $82.00 to $76.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Colgate-Palmolive from $89.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Colgate-Palmolive from $85.00 to $81.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Colgate-Palmolive presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $82.57.

Colgate-Palmolive Trading Up 0.7 %

CL stock opened at $75.95 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.40. The firm has a market cap of $62.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.56, a P/E/G ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 0.46. Colgate-Palmolive has a 1-year low of $67.62 and a 1-year high of $82.09. The business’s 50 day moving average is $72.67 and its 200-day moving average is $75.32.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 27th. The company reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.06. Colgate-Palmolive had a return on equity of 533.40% and a net margin of 8.29%. The firm had revenue of $4.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.81 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.74 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Colgate-Palmolive will post 3.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Colgate-Palmolive Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.53%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 20th. Colgate-Palmolive’s payout ratio is 100.00%.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider John W. Kooyman sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.11, for a total transaction of $225,330.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 5,347 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $401,613.17. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, insider John W. Kooyman sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.11, for a total transaction of $225,330.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 5,347 shares in the company, valued at approximately $401,613.17. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Noel R. Wallace sold 48,627 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.37, for a total transaction of $3,567,762.99. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 246,969 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,120,115.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 93,153 shares of company stock worth $6,851,466. Insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Colgate-Palmolive Company Profile

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment offers toothpaste, toothbrushes, mouthwash, bar and liquid hand soaps, shower gels, shampoos, conditioners, deodorants and antiperspirants, skin health products, dishwashing detergents, fabric conditioners, household cleaners, and other related items.

See Also

