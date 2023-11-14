Altfest L J & Co. Inc. Has $314,000 Position in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK)

Altfest L J & Co. Inc. decreased its position in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK – Free Report) by 13.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,029 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 156 shares during the quarter. Altfest L J & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Stryker were worth $314,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of SYK. StrategIQ Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in Stryker by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. StrategIQ Financial Group LLC now owns 1,029 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $314,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares during the period. Tsfg LLC lifted its position in shares of Stryker by 39.8% during the 2nd quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 123 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC boosted its stake in Stryker by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC now owns 1,355 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $413,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the period. Everett Harris & Co. CA grew its holdings in Stryker by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Everett Harris & Co. CA now owns 6,307 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,924,000 after buying an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tortoise Investment Management LLC increased its position in Stryker by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 1,451 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $443,000 after buying an additional 35 shares during the period. 76.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE SYK opened at $281.92 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $275.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $282.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 0.83. Stryker Co. has a fifty-two week low of $216.55 and a fifty-two week high of $306.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $107.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.83, a P/E/G ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.94.

Stryker ( NYSE:SYK Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The medical technology company reported $2.46 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.43 by $0.03. Stryker had a return on equity of 22.62% and a net margin of 13.00%. The business had revenue of $4.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.87 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.12 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Stryker Co. will post 10.41 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Viju Menon sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $289.00, for a total transaction of $1,445,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,994 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,021,266. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 5.90% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on SYK shares. Roth Mkm restated a “buy” rating and issued a $345.00 price objective on shares of Stryker in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. UBS Group increased their price objective on Stryker from $289.00 to $297.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of Stryker from $270.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 6th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $325.00 target price on shares of Stryker in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Stryker from $321.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 7th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Stryker presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $311.30.

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through two segments, MedSurg and Neurotechnology, and Orthopaedics and Spine. The Orthopaedics and Spine segment provides implants for use in hip and knee joint replacements, and trauma and extremities surgeries. This segment also offers spinal implant products comprising cervical, thoracolumbar, and interbody systems that are used in spinal injury, deformity, and degenerative therapies.

