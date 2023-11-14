Altfest L J & Co. Inc. Has $325,000 Stock Holdings in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO)

Altfest L J & Co. Inc. cut its stake in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO – Free Report) by 6.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,628 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 340 shares during the quarter. Altfest L J & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Southern were worth $325,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. MRP Capital Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Southern during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in shares of Southern during the 2nd quarter worth about $34,000. TD Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Southern by 122.0% in the first quarter. TD Capital Management LLC now owns 546 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Moser Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Southern in the 2nd quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Southern during the 1st quarter worth about $42,000. Institutional investors own 62.85% of the company’s stock.

Get Southern alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Southern

In other news, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.39, for a total value of $341,950.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 111,284 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,610,712.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.39, for a total value of $341,950.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 111,284 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,610,712.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Martin Bernard Davis sold 1,490 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.05, for a total value of $99,904.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 72,756 shares in the company, valued at $4,878,289.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 21,490 shares of company stock valued at $1,452,505. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Southern Price Performance

Southern Dividend Announcement

Southern stock opened at $67.34 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $73.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.71 and a beta of 0.55. The Southern Company has a 52 week low of $58.85 and a 52 week high of $75.80. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $67.43 and a 200-day moving average of $69.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.84.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 20th will be given a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 17th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.16%. Southern’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 101.08%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have weighed in on SO shares. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Southern from $78.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 6th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Southern from $75.00 to $74.00 in a research note on Friday, August 4th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH assumed coverage on shares of Southern in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $72.00 target price on the stock. Scotiabank downgraded shares of Southern from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $78.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, Guggenheim reduced their price target on Southern from $80.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Monday, October 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Southern has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $73.00.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on SO

About Southern

(Free Report)

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. It operates through three segments: Gas Distribution Operations, Gas Pipeline Investments, and Gas Marketing Services. The company also develops, constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy projects and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, gas distribution operations, and gas pipeline investments operations.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Southern Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Southern and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.