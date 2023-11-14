Altfest L J & Co. Inc. Has $426,000 Stock Holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VTIP)

Altfest L J & Co. Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VTIP – Free Report) by 20.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 8,983 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,334 shares during the period. Altfest L J & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF were worth $426,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of VTIP. Hirtle Callaghan & Co LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 532.5% during the first quarter. Hirtle Callaghan & Co LLC now owns 1,280,101 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,213,000 after buying an additional 1,077,727 shares during the period. CI Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,261,000. Efficient Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,222,000. Marotta Asset Management acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $28,212,000. Finally, Morningstar Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF in the first quarter worth $25,518,000.

Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF stock opened at $47.25 on Tuesday. Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF has a 1-year low of $46.53 and a 1-year high of $48.23. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $47.19 and a 200 day simple moving average of $47.32.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.3419 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 2nd. This represents a $1.37 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.89%.

The Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund (VTIP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of US Treasury Inflation-Protected Securities (TIPS) with less than 5 years remaining to maturity. VTIP was launched on Oct 12, 2012 and is managed by Vanguard.

