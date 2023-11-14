Altfest L J & Co. Inc. Has $739,000 Holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV)

Altfest L J & Co. Inc. decreased its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV – Free Report) by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,108 shares of the company’s stock after selling 536 shares during the period. Altfest L J & Co. Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF were worth $739,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Tucker Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Grove Bank & Trust acquired a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $31,000. Howe & Rusling Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF during the first quarter worth $38,000.

EFV opened at $48.50 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $48.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $49.05. The company has a market capitalization of $16.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.51 and a beta of 0.84. iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF has a 1 year low of $49.15 and a 1 year high of $59.57.

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Value Index. The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

