Altfest L J & Co. Inc. Has $959,000 Stock Position in Invesco MSCI Sustainable Future ETF (NYSEARCA:ERTH)

Altfest L J & Co. Inc. reduced its holdings in Invesco MSCI Sustainable Future ETF (NYSEARCA:ERTH – Free Report) by 5.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 19,564 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,089 shares during the quarter. Altfest L J & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Invesco MSCI Sustainable Future ETF were worth $959,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. WealthShield Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco MSCI Sustainable Future ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in Invesco MSCI Sustainable Future ETF during the first quarter worth $61,000. FMR LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco MSCI Sustainable Future ETF in the second quarter worth $61,000. Concord Wealth Partners increased its stake in Invesco MSCI Sustainable Future ETF by 32.6% in the second quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 2,354 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,000 after purchasing an additional 579 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG acquired a new position in shares of Invesco MSCI Sustainable Future ETF during the second quarter valued at about $171,000.

Invesco MSCI Sustainable Future ETF Price Performance

ERTH stock opened at $40.55 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $42.94 and its 200-day moving average is $46.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $227.08 million, a PE ratio of 31.61 and a beta of 1.15. Invesco MSCI Sustainable Future ETF has a 1 year low of $38.72 and a 1 year high of $54.48.

Invesco MSCI Sustainable Future ETF Profile

The Invesco MSCI Sustainable Future ETF (ERTH) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI Global Environment Select index. The fund tracks an index of global companies focusing on contributing to a more environmentally sustainable economy. ERTH was launched on Oct 24, 2006 and is managed by Invesco.

