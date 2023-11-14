Altfest L J & Co. Inc. Purchases 5,106 Shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Altfest L J & Co. Inc. boosted its position in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Free Report) by 25.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 24,961 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,106 shares during the quarter. Altfest L J & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $928,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. IPG Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Verizon Communications by 411.8% in the 2nd quarter. IPG Investment Advisors LLC now owns 57,880 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $2,153,000 after purchasing an additional 46,570 shares during the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc lifted its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 3.4% in the second quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 4,717,081 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $175,428,000 after acquiring an additional 155,451 shares during the period. Spotlight Asset Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Verizon Communications during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Cumberland Partners Ltd raised its holdings in Verizon Communications by 144.8% during the 2nd quarter. Cumberland Partners Ltd now owns 38,550 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $1,434,000 after purchasing an additional 22,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Montag A & Associates Inc. lifted its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 53,873 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $2,004,000 after purchasing an additional 579 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.06% of the company’s stock.

Get Verizon Communications alerts:

Verizon Communications Price Performance

Shares of NYSE VZ opened at $35.82 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.68. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $33.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is $34.51. The stock has a market cap of $150.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.22, a PEG ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 0.40. Verizon Communications Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $30.14 and a fifty-two week high of $42.58.

Verizon Communications Increases Dividend

Verizon Communications ( NYSE:VZ Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by $0.05. Verizon Communications had a return on equity of 21.26% and a net margin of 15.58%. The company had revenue of $33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.27 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.32 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 10th were paid a $0.665 dividend. This is a positive change from Verizon Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 6th. This represents a $2.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.43%. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio is presently 53.63%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

VZ has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Citigroup upgraded shares of Verizon Communications from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $39.00 to $40.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 29th. Tigress Financial lowered their target price on Verizon Communications from $64.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Edward Jones cut Verizon Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 17th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $44.00 price objective on shares of Verizon Communications in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Verizon Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $41.50.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Verizon Communications

Verizon Communications Company Profile

(Free Report)

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. It operates in two segments, Verizon Consumer Group (Consumer) and Verizon Business Group (Business).

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Verizon Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Verizon Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.