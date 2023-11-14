Altfest L J & Co. Inc. Sells 205 Shares of Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU)

Altfest L J & Co. Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU – Free Report) by 2.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 8,533 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 205 shares during the period. Altfest L J & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Micron Technology were worth $539,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its holdings in shares of Micron Technology by 524.0% during the 2nd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 627,834 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $39,623,000 after buying an additional 527,224 shares in the last quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Micron Technology by 26.5% during the second quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 40,491 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $2,555,000 after acquiring an additional 8,473 shares in the last quarter. Roundview Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Micron Technology by 27.1% in the second quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 14,680 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $926,000 after acquiring an additional 3,133 shares during the last quarter. Highland Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Micron Technology by 26.1% during the 2nd quarter. Highland Capital Management LLC now owns 213,898 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $13,499,000 after purchasing an additional 44,328 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Montag A & Associates Inc. increased its position in Micron Technology by 16.1% during the 2nd quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 1,800 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $114,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. 79.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Micron Technology alerts:

Micron Technology Stock Down 0.8 %

Micron Technology stock opened at $74.78 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $82.11 billion, a PE ratio of -14.00 and a beta of 1.30. Micron Technology, Inc. has a 12-month low of $48.43 and a 12-month high of $76.10. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $69.41 and its 200 day moving average is $67.16. The company has a quick ratio of 2.70, a current ratio of 4.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

Micron Technology Announces Dividend

Micron Technology ( NASDAQ:MU Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 27th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported ($1.07) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.15) by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $4.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.95 billion. Micron Technology had a negative net margin of 37.53% and a negative return on equity of 11.65%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 39.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.36 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Micron Technology, Inc. will post -2.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 25th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 10th were issued a dividend of $0.115 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 6th. This represents a $0.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.62%. Micron Technology’s dividend payout ratio is -8.61%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Micron Technology from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 28th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Micron Technology from $46.00 to $58.50 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, September 25th. Evercore ISI increased their target price on Micron Technology from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 26th. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 price target on shares of Micron Technology in a report on Thursday, September 28th. Finally, Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of Micron Technology from $70.00 to $77.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Micron Technology currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $77.75.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on MU

Insider Transactions at Micron Technology

In other Micron Technology news, CEO Sanjay Mehrotra sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.93, for a total value of $447,510.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 582,862 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $37,262,367.66. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, SVP Michael W. Bokan sold 17,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.58, for a total value of $1,097,860.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 133,177 shares in the company, valued at $8,600,570.66. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Sanjay Mehrotra sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.93, for a total value of $447,510.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 582,862 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,262,367.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 143,390 shares of company stock valued at $9,806,913 over the last ninety days. 0.32% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Micron Technology Company Profile

(Free Report)

Micron Technology, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Embedded Business Unit, and Storage Business Unit. It provides memory and storage technologies comprising dynamic random access memory semiconductor devices with low latency that provide high-speed data retrieval; non-volatile and re-writeable semiconductor storage devices; and non-volatile re-writable semiconductor memory devices that provide fast read speeds under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Micron Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Micron Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.