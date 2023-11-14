Altfest L J & Co. Inc. Sells 2,051 Shares of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHH)

Altfest L J & Co. Inc. lessened its position in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHH – Free Report) by 6.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 30,866 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,051 shares during the period. Altfest L J & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF were worth $603,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 58.4% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 46,356 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,154,000 after purchasing an additional 17,083 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in shares of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 68.8% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 16,118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $401,000 after buying an additional 6,567 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 79.2% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 31,781 shares of the company’s stock worth $791,000 after buying an additional 14,042 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 55.0% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 185,641 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,620,000 after buying an additional 65,909 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. raised its position in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 24,238.9% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,381 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,000 after buying an additional 4,363 shares during the last quarter.

Schwab U.S. REIT ETF Stock Down 0.9 %

Shares of NYSEARCA SCHH opened at $17.63 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $17.93 and its 200-day moving average price is $18.83. Schwab U.S. REIT ETF has a 52-week low of $16.63 and a 52-week high of $21.99. The company has a market cap of $5.33 billion, a PE ratio of 29.86 and a beta of 0.92.

Schwab U.S. REIT ETF Company Profile

The Schwab U.S. REIT ETF (SCHH) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Dow Jones Equity All REIT Capped index, a market-cap-weighted index of US real estate investment trusts, excluding mortgage REITs and hybrid REITs. SCHH was launched on Jan 13, 2011 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

